Mansfield District Council has pledged to provide humanitarian support to the families who were in immediate danger after serving alongside British troops in Afghanistan.

The first family arrived in July, another is expected this month The Home Office is providing funding for housing, education and welfare support to help them settle.

Andy Abrahams

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams said: “We owe a huge amount of gratitude to all those who served alongside UK forces in Afghanistan.

"Due to the change in situation in the country, their lives were in real danger having provided vital support to our troops, it is now our turn to help them.

“We are proud to be playing a part in ensuring the safety of these adults and their children. I’m sure you will join me in giving them a warm welcome to our district where we hope they will feel at home as they work to rebuild their lives.”