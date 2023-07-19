Safer driving sessions being offered to Nottinghamshire schools
These classroom-based sessions, developed and delivered by Via East Midlands with Nottinghamshire Council, are aimed at Year 12 and 13 students, whether they are driving, learning to drive, or a passenger with friends.
The sessions are delivered as hour-long workshops, during which Via’s safer highways team will cover reducing speed, avoiding distraction, using seatbelts, and not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
During the workshops, Via’s aim is to avoid placing the emphasis on the consequences of driving over the limit or driving while distracted, but instead to highlight useful strategies to prevent the situation from developing.
For further information, if you are interested in hosting the course, or are a young person looking to book a place, email [email protected]