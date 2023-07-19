News you can trust since 1952
11 fabulous photos of students on their big night at Samworth Church Academy's 2023 prom

Year 11 students at a Mansfield school celebrated with a party night to remember at their formal prom event.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

The pupils celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous evening, which was held at Rufford Country Park Golf Course on Friday, July 7.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at the academy and marked the end of an era.

A school spokesperson said: “We saw some incredible arrivals, some incredible dancing but most noticeably, incredible young people.

“It was a pleasure to have you, Year 11, and whether we see you in September or somewhere further down the line, always remember we are here to support you.”

Stunning girls in their prom dresses.

1. Samworth Church Academy prom night

Stunning girls in their prom dresses. Photo: Louise Brimble

Joseph Pownall, Lara James, Jack Sherratt and Hollie Savage on their big night.

2. Samworth Church Academy prom night

Joseph Pownall, Lara James, Jack Sherratt and Hollie Savage on their big night. Photo: Louise Brimble

Friends Evie Blount and Lillie-May Cornell are dazzling in blue.

3. Samworth Church Academy prom night

Friends Evie Blount and Lillie-May Cornell are dazzling in blue. Photo: Louise Brimble

Demi-Leigh Smith, Kyra Drury-Hos, Heidi Gemmell, Jade Norgate in their bright colours.

4. Samworth Church Academy prom night

Demi-Leigh Smith, Kyra Drury-Hos, Heidi Gemmell, Jade Norgate in their bright colours. Photo: Louise Brimble

