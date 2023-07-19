11 fabulous photos of students on their big night at Samworth Church Academy's 2023 prom
The pupils celebrated coming to the end of the school year with the glamorous evening, which was held at Rufford Country Park Golf Course on Friday, July 7.
Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at the academy and marked the end of an era.
A school spokesperson said: “We saw some incredible arrivals, some incredible dancing but most noticeably, incredible young people.
“It was a pleasure to have you, Year 11, and whether we see you in September or somewhere further down the line, always remember we are here to support you.”