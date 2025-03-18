Sad update: Derp the duck passes away a week after getting new wheels in Warsop

A rescued duck, given a new lease on life by a charity that provides wheelchairs and financial support for the rehabilitation and veterinary care of disabled animals, sadly passed away just one week after receiving his new wheels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derp was rescued by the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team in early March after being found abandoned in a field with wounds to his wing, feet, and chest.

Unable to stand or feed, the circumstances surrounding the Aylesbury duck's injuries remain unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dedicated wildlife volunteers recognised the need to help Derp begin his rehabilitation.

Derp the duck used a custom-made wheelchair in his final week.

They partnered with the Lincoln-based charity Pumpkin & Friends, which provides wheelchairs and financial assistance for the rehabilitation and veterinary costs of disabled animals.

With guidance from Wheels4Dogs, the charity custom-made a wheelchair specifically for Derp the duck.

Within minutes of being placed upright, Derp began to wiggle his bottom and flap his wings, showing signs of recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn Slaney and Becky Cotton, siblings from Warsop, who run the service with their families, expressed their joy at how Derp adapted to his wheels.

Derp was cared for by the charity as a sanctuary duck until he passed away on Tuesday night (March 25).

Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team volunteers shared: “Derp passed away peacefully in his sleep last night.

“We are uncertain about the cause of his passing, especially since he had shown good progress after receiving his wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was improving in the use of his legs and slowly regaining his quack.

“This is truly devastating news that we hoped we wouldn’t have to share. We gave our all to provide him with the best life possible.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to Pumpkin & Friends Charity for providing him with much-needed comfort in his final days.

“You are all amazing.”

To learn more about the work of Pumpkin & Friends, visit pumpkinandfriendscharity.org.

If readers want to learn more about (and support) Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team, visit their rescue page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560170044880.