Ryan Reynolds backs Sutton dad carrying bathtub from Mansfield Town to Wrexham in memory of late son

Deadpool is a character that is especially relevant to John as it was his son Jake’s favourite hero.

Tragically, Jake passed away in 2020, aged just 15.

To help John cope with this tragedy, he set up a walking group in the area.

John and family at Mansfield One Call Stadium.

The walking group grew, and in 2023, John and his close friend Chris, also a bereaved father, set up the charity Walking 4 Hope.

John said: “I went through a very dark period after my son’s death, seeking some kind of solace in nature as I struggled to come to terms with my grief.

“Honestly, there were times when I couldn’t see a way forward, but ultimately I chose hope, and that’s how the charity got its name.

“With Deadpool being Jake’s favourite and, of course, Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds playing that character in two successful films, the Racecourse Ground felt like the most appropriate destination for this Walking 4 Hope challenge.”

For more information about Walking 4 Hope and to support John’s fundraising journey, including how to sponsor a duck with a loved one’s name, readers can visit the website https://linktr.ee/walking4hope

Readers can follow John’s journey through TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@walking4hope/

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-owners of Wrexham, heard about John’s plans and donated £15,000 to his fundraising page.

So far, more than £19,000 has been raised of the £10,000 target.

Speaking on the ‘surprise’ support from the stars, John said: “We couldn't be more thankful.”

John set off for his walk on March 23, aiming to complete the journey in seven days with ‘hopes’ of arriving in Wrexham on Good Friday, March 29.

As well as being dressed as Deadpool for the walk, John will also be carrying a bathtub on his journey to raise awareness about suicide prevention and promote the importance of good wellbeing by resilience through nature.