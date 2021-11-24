Louisa and Adam Johnston will be raising a tipple to achieving their ambition to run a pub when they get behind the bar of the Forest Tavern.

The couple, and daughter Zoe, who are originally from Leicester, have big plans for the Marston’s ale house when they take over on January 10.

Initially their focus at the Forest Road pub will be on selling drinks, and are already looking into supplying premier lagers and cask ales after locals requests.

Louisa, Adam and Zoe Johnston who are taking over the Forest Tavern at Skegby

The family hope eventually to provide pub grub, including children’s meals and burgers, to promote its function room for weddings, baby showers and birthdays, bring in karaoke and live music and develop the outdoor area.

Louisa and Adam have two grown up children, daughter Zoe, 18, will be moving with them, and working alongside her parents. Their son Ben, 22, is staying behind in Leicester for his job.

Louisa, 48, was a former registered care manager and Adam, 52, worked as a manager of a trade counter, for plastic materials used in construction and DIY.

The couple say they can’t wait to move and they have already received a number of ‘welcomes,’ ‘good lucks’ and messages of support after posting their move on a Skegby community news Facebook page.

Louisa said: “We’re really excited. It’s a brand new start for us.

"It’s long been our ambition to run a pub, but our children came along, we ended up in our careers, but it’s always been something we wanted to do.

She added “We don’t know Skegby at all, but we fell in love with the pub. We’ve been up four times so far, we saw there was a lot we could do.

"Hopefully we can turn it round, we’re really serious about it, we’ve sold up, our house, lock, stock and barrel! We don’t want people to think we are playing at it, we’ve given up good jobs to do it.

“I’m Leicester born and bred, but I won’t miss it. I have family in Yorkshire, so it’ll be nice to be closer and we’re looking forward to getting to know our customers. We’ve already had lots of positive messages from the community wishing us luck.”