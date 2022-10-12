RSPCA partners up with pet food supplier to help pets amid rehoming crisis

As part of the exciting new partnership, McAdams will also provide a bag of dry food for every rescue dog and cat adopted from an RSPCA centre and donate up to £80,000 from the proceeds of sale of the new higher welfare product.

Emma Slawinski, director of policy, prevention and campaigns at the RSPCA said: “With animals now spending longer than ever in our care, we are doing everything we can to ensure they stand the best chance in life and in finding a forever home.

“Along with specialist behavioural and training support for our rescue animals, a key focus for us is their nutrition, so our partnership with McAdams could not have come at a more ideal time and we are thrilled to be working with them as our official pet food partner.

"The company shares our values including a passion for higher-welfare farming and traceability, and we have worked together to create a partnership designed to set the standards in animal wellbeing in the pet trade. It’s not only benefiting domestic animals, but ensuring a better life for farm animals too.”

Neil McAdam, founder of McAdams Pet Food, said: “Our intention through this partnership with the RSPCA is to improve the lives of dogs and cats in their care, at a time when rehoming charities need our support more than ever.

“McAdams is the only dry pet food sourced from RSPCA Assured certified farms, and we are proud to be offering our foods to the charity to be fed to the cats and dogs within their rehoming centres, at no extra cost to them.

