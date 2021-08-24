A scene from the last Party In The Park in Kirkby two years ago as fancy-dress fashionistas pose for the camera alongside a vintage car.

Hundreds are expected to flock to Kingsway Park on Sunday (11 am to 5 pm) for the event, which had to be scrapped last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been organised by the Community Action and Kirkby Events (C.A.K.E.) group, a bunch of local people determined to raise the profile of the town by staging exciting events for the public.

"This is our big one of the year,” said Christine Evans, of C.A.K.E. “It’s the third time we have organised Party In The Park, and the last one, in 2019, attracted about 700 people on what was a red-hot day.

The Hype, one of two live bands lined up to star at the event.

"The weather forecast is good again this weekend, so we’re hoping for even more people and expect it to be even bigger.

"After Covid, I think people are desperate to get out somewhere.”

Admission is free for a host of attractions, entertainment, displays and games sure to lift the spirits.

The silver cup that awaits the number one pet pooch in the event's dog show.

Live music is at the heart of the event, with DJ Paul Squires, alias ‘The Rocking Man’, kicking things off with two hours of sounds from the 50s and 60s. He is followed on stage by bands, The Timeouts and The Hype, and singer Kai Jackson.

Another highlight is a dog show, featuring eight classes, from golden oldie and most handsome to big softie and tiny terror! A silver cup for best in show has been sponsored by Kirkby firm, Showstoppers.

Other local businesses to get involved include Becky’s Yoga Den, with yoga and dance sessions for children, and The Aviary, showing its wild birds of prey.

Also on display will be vintage cars and motorbikes, while attractions for the kids will include archery, a bouncy castle, an inflatable slide, fairground rides, crazy golf and trampolines.

Owls will be among the birds of prey on display.

Trade stands will sell everything from books and jewellery to cakes and toys, while competitions for tug-of-war and fancy dress are in the pipeline.

A licensed bar will be open all day, and food on offer will range from burgers, hot dogs and pizza to waffles, doughnuts and candy floss.

The organisers also hope to find a young, glamorous gala queen and a couple of princesses to open the event.