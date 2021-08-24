Marvel at this 'dream home' in a lovely area of Mansfield

That’s how this attractive, five-bedroom, detached house on New Mill Lane in Forest Town is described by estate agent Buckley Brown on the property website, Zoopla.

The listing says the home “stands proudly in a desirable area, offering a unique external design”.

It continues: “Set back on a larger-than-average plot, it provides an array of excellent features”, which include underfloor heating and air conditioning. As well as the bedrooms, there are three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

As you approach the property, it is clear how much it stands out, at the top of a rising driveway that leads to a double garage, amid generously-sized gardens.

It also boasts “a brilliant degree of privacy to the rear”, and a system to collect rainwater from the roof.

Buckley Brown insists this is “too good a home to miss”, so check out our photos.

1. Reception and dining room The classy main reception and dining room on the first floor. A panoramic, curved window offers stunning views, while there is ample space to entertain guests, and also a Juliet balcony. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Wonderful kitchen A wonderful kitchen, complete with a range of Miele appliances, gloss cabinets and units. It is complemented perfectly by its worktop and island. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Ideal for relaxing Another view of the warm and homely living room with its curved windows. Ideal for relaxing after a meal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Luxurious sofas Another reception room, complete with luxurious leather sofas. Warm and comfortable. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales