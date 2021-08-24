Marvel at this 'dream home' in a lovely area of Mansfield

That’s how this attractive, five-bedroom, detached house on New Mill Lane in Forest Town is described by estate agent Buckley Brown on the property website, Zoopla.
The listing says the home “stands proudly in a desirable area, offering a unique external design”.
It continues: “Set back on a larger-than-average plot, it provides an array of excellent features”, which include underfloor heating and air conditioning. As well as the bedrooms, there are three bathrooms and three reception rooms.
As you approach the property, it is clear how much it stands out, at the top of a rising driveway that leads to a double garage, amid generously-sized gardens.
It also boasts “a brilliant degree of privacy to the rear”, and a system to collect rainwater from the roof.
Buckley Brown insists this is “too good a home to miss”, so check out our photos.