Robber who threatened to stab man outside a Blidworth shop is put behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A robber who threatened to stab a man outside a community shop in Blidworth has been locked up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was with a friend outside the store in Mansfield Road, Blidworth, when he was approached by a man he did not know.

The offender began making allegations about the victim and ordered him to hand over his bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He threatened to stab the other man on two occasions if he did not do what he said during the incident, which took place around 5.30pm on August 20, 2023.

Robin Territt was sentenced to a total of two years and 11 months in a young offenders’ institution when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court

After going through the bag, the robber helped himself to cash.

He then fled in the direction of New Lane when a member of staff came out of the store and asked what was happening.

Police quickly identified the offender as Robin Territt after analysing CCTV footage from the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old was arrested the following day after a further call that he was breaching bail conditions by attending an unrelated address and threatening a woman.

Territt, of Harlesden Road, London, was sentenced to a total of two years and 11 months in a young offenders’ institution when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, January 15.

Territt had admitted robbery after changing his plea to guilty in October last year at the same court.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching bail conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Territt was additionally sentenced after being found with a Stanley knife in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, on June 26, 2024. He was convicted of possession of a blade in a public place as a result.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Although the victim was not harmed in this robbery and no knife was seen, this will have been a frightening experience.

“We take any street robbery of this nature very seriously because of the lasting impact they can have on victims.

“Territt initially denied the offence but changed his plea when presented with a watertight case by detectives who had worked on the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has an unenviable record of previous offending and has also been convicted of knife possession following an investigation by our colleagues in Lincolnshire.

“I’m pleased the judge has seen fit to put him behind bars for this series of offences.”