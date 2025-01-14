Police seize drugs after spotting suspected street deal in Blidworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seized drugs and arrested two teenagers after observing a suspected street deal in a village near Mansfield.

Officers were on a plain clothes patrol in Blidworth when they spotted the suspicious activity taking place in Mansfield Road.

Two youths were seen conducting the suspected deal on Monday, January 13, around 10pm.

Following searches of the area and further inquiries a car was pulled over in nearby New Lane.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested

Two teenagers inside the vehicle were detained and searched, with deal size bags of suspected cocaine discovered in the underpants of one suspect.

Officers also found a large amount of cash and a crowbar.

During later searches of a home they recovered further suspected Class A drugs as well as equipment associated with drug dealing.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Plain clothes patrols are a tool we can use to observe suspected criminal activity and take positive action.

“It is always a good result when we can seize drugs and take them off the streets.

“We know arrests can also further disrupt the drugs trade.

“Our investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone with any information should come forward without delay.”

Anyone who can assist should call police on 101, quoting incident number 662 of January 13, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.