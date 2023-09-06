Watch more videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Council has revealed the timeline after the works, at West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road campus, began in August and caused major disruption.

Traffic has been impacted by the work, which features plans for new pedestrian and cycle paths alongside road resurfacing, traffic resignalling and crossing improvements.

The overall package of work, being led by the council and its highways contractor Via East Midlands, is due to last for 46 weeks, until July 2024, but council bosses have confirmed the existing traffic disruption – fuelled by three-way temporary traffic lights – is only due to last for another two months.

Works are starting around West Nottinghamshire College's Derby Road campus in Mansfield - and will last for nearly a year. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, council leader and member for Mansfield North, said: “It’s being done in phases and I recognise the signage isn’t clear.

“The major disruption of the lights will not last 46 weeks, it will only be for a handful of weeks. The rest of it will be much easier and I’ve asked Via to make this clearer in its communications.

The work is part of what Coun Bradley says is a “wider highways improvement”.

Nearby Cauldwell Road is currently closed to motorists and will reopen on October 15.

Coun Bradley said: “We have been talking to the college throughout about the nature of the work.”

“It’s worth saying this is a very big investment in road improvements on Derby Road, which is probably one of the most complained about roads in my constituency.

“We are resurfacing the road, adding road safety improvements, crossings, improvements to the junction signals and a cycle path.”

A council spokesman said motorists “should see significant improvement” on existing delays once the traffic light works are complete.

He said: “We can understand the frustration of road users in the area with delays, however, it’s not possible to deliver a major project of this scale at this location without causing some disruption,.

“Once this phase is complete, the permanent traffic signals at the site will be turned back on and road users should see a significant improvement on delays.”