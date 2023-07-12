The crash happened at the junction of the A60 Nottingham Road and the A617 Marr, Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, near West Nottinghamshire College's Mansfield campus at about 4am.

The junction remains closed however roads including Lindhurst Lane, Bellamy Road, Sherwood Way South and Litchfield Lane, have now re-opened.

However it is still advised to avoid the area if possible and find an alternative route.

A post on Portland College’s Facebook page said: “Nottinghamshire Police have told us that staff, learners and citizens can access the Portland campus via the Larch Farm end of the A60 only. You will not be allowed through from the West Notts side of the A60.

“Please be prepared to show your Portland ID badge to the police who are monitoring the road closure.

“We are open as normal, but we appreciate that staff, learners and citizens may arrive later than normal.”

