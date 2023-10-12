News you can trust since 1952
Road closures in Mansfield which may cause delays for motorists

Mansfield's motorists will have two road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between ten minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week which is the A38, from 8pm January 3 to 6am on October 21, moderate delays of ten to 30 minutes.

The M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29, slip road closures due to structure maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Motorists can expect delays during the road closuresMotorists can expect delays during the road closures
And one more closure will begin on the A38 from 8pm tomorrow (Friday, October 13) to 6am on October 24, with slight delays of under ten minutes.

The M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, entry and exit slip road, lay-by and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

