Mansfield is one of the luckiest places to live during a zombie apocalypse
With Halloween approaching and spooky season on everyone's mind, searches for zombie related activities such as ‘Zombie Walks’ and ‘Scare Festivals’ has increased.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
But what would we do if the zombie craze turned into a reality? And with ‘fake’ zombies chasing you round a maze hungry for brains this Halloween, where would you be the safest?
Rant Casino sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse and Mansfield is among the safest places with the highest chance of survival.
What would be your survival tactic? I’d head to the pub for a nice cold pint, and wait for it all to blow over.
