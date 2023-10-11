Mansfield is one of the luckiest places to live during a zombie apocalypse

With Halloween approaching and spooky season on everyone's mind, searches for zombie related activities such as ‘Zombie Walks’ and ‘Scare Festivals’ has increased.

But what would we do if the zombie craze turned into a reality? And with ‘fake’ zombies chasing you round a maze hungry for brains this Halloween, where would you be the safest?

Rant Casino sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse and Mansfield is among the safest places with the highest chance of survival.

What would be your survival tactic? I’d head to the pub for a nice cold pint, and wait for it all to blow over.

1 . Isles of Scilly Residents in the Isles of Scilly can count themselves lucky if there is a zombie apocalypse, with just 98 potential zombies roaming the streets during doomsday.

2 . Stevenage The same can be said for Stevenage, the second least affected area, with only four cemeteries and 241 potential zombies roaming the streets.

3 . Oadby and Wigston The third luckiest place to live during a zombie apocalypse is Oadby and Wigston with 433 potential zombies.

4 . Redditch In fourth place is Redditch with 554 potential zombies