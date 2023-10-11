News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Mansfield is one of the luckiest places to live during a zombie apocalypse

With Halloween approaching and spooky season on everyone's mind, searches for zombie related activities such as ‘Zombie Walks’ and ‘Scare Festivals’ has increased.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST

But what would we do if the zombie craze turned into a reality? And with ‘fake’ zombies chasing you round a maze hungry for brains this Halloween, where would you be the safest?

Rant Casino sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse and Mansfield is among the safest places with the highest chance of survival.

What would be your survival tactic? I’d head to the pub for a nice cold pint, and wait for it all to blow over.

Residents in the Isles of Scilly can count themselves lucky if there is a zombie apocalypse, with just 98 potential zombies roaming the streets during doomsday.

1. Isles of Scilly

Residents in the Isles of Scilly can count themselves lucky if there is a zombie apocalypse, with just 98 potential zombies roaming the streets during doomsday. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
The same can be said for Stevenage, the second least affected area, with only four cemeteries and 241 potential zombies roaming the streets.

2. Stevenage

The same can be said for Stevenage, the second least affected area, with only four cemeteries and 241 potential zombies roaming the streets. Photo: Will Durrant/LDRS

Photo Sales
The third luckiest place to live during a zombie apocalypse is Oadby and Wigston with 433 potential zombies.

3. Oadby and Wigston

The third luckiest place to live during a zombie apocalypse is Oadby and Wigston with 433 potential zombies. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In fourth place is Redditch with 554 potential zombies

4. Redditch

In fourth place is Redditch with 554 potential zombies Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield