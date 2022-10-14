Roads will be closed from 9.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, November 13.

Rosemary Street will be closed from its junction with the Civic Centre Access Road in a south-westerly direction to its junction with Westfield Lane.

Westfield Lane will be closed from its junction with Rosemary Street in an easterly direction to its junction with Wood Street.

A selection of roads will be closed during the Remembrance Day Parade

Wood Street will be closed from its junction with Westfield Lane in a westerly direction to its junction with Lindley Street.

West Gate will be closed for its whole length.

St John Street will be closed from its junction with Quaker Way to its junction with Chesterfield Road South.

Market Place will be closed for its whole length.

Church Street will be closed for its whole length.

Quaker Way will be closed from its junction with St John Street to its junction with Union Street.

There will also be a suspension of the one way traffic regulation on Quaker Way from its junction with Union Street in a north westerly direction for 25m to allow traffic to exit left from The Four Seasons Carpark into Union Street.

The Mansfield Remembrance Day Parade has been organised by Mansfield District Council.

This parade is just one of many which will be taking place in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

Please be aware these may cause some disruption and delays.