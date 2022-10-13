Kingsway will be closed from its junction with Main Avenue westwards for 65m, Main Avenue will be closed between its junctions with Kingsway and Clipstone Road West, B6030, Clipstone Road West will be closed between its junctions with Pump Hollow Road and George Street, George Street will be closed between its junctions with Clipstone Road West and Laurel Avenue, Laurel Avenue will be closed between its junctions with George Street and Victory Drive, Victory Drive will be closed between its junctions with Laurel Avenue and Dorothy Drive, Dorothy Drive will be closed for its whole length and A6117, Old Mill Lane will be closed between its junctions with Dorothy Drive and Clipstone Road West.