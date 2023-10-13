News you can trust since 1952
Road closures in Ashfield which may cause delays for motorists

Drivers in and around Ashfield will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this coming week.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
A38, until 6am October 21, moderate delays (ten to 30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29, slip road closures due to structure maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And these further closures will begin over the next few days.

Motorists can expect delays during the road closuresMotorists can expect delays during the road closures
A38, from 8pm today (October 13) to 6am October 24, slight delays (under ten minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, entry and exit slip road, lay-by and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

M1, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under ten minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, slip road and lane closures due to horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

