A38, until 6am October 21, moderate delays (ten to 30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29, slip road closures due to structure maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And these further closures will begin over the next few days.

Motorists can expect delays during the road closures

A38, from 8pm today (October 13) to 6am October 24, slight delays (under ten minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, entry and exit slip road, lay-by and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.