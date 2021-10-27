Risks to look for when buying a property revealed by Notts firm

Producing hundreds of thousands of property search reports each year, coupled with its experts on the ground, X-Press has an in-depth knowledge of the potential risks that are particular to the Midlands and the Peak District.

Before a buyer commits to buying a property by exchanging contracts, they need to know as much as possible about it, especially anything that may affect its future value or their enjoyment of it.

Ben Wheeler, owner of X-Press Legal Services Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, said: “Along with the common property search risks such as flooding, contamination and planning, each region of the UK has its own particular search risk given the geology and industrial history of the area.

Karen and Ben Wheeler, owners of X-Press Legal Services Debyshire and Nottinghamshire

“Over our many years of providing search reports, we have a pretty good idea of the risks our region is most likely to reveal.

"Our team then supports local conveyancers to deliver a complete picture of not only the property, but the area surrounding it.”

Risk factors specific to the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire area is mining and radon.

To find out more about X-Press Legal Services Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, call 0330 159 5363 or visit www.xpresslegal.co.uk/profile/?id=29.