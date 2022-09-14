Ride of Thanks raises more than £3,000 for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

Approximately 280 bikers created an eye-catching procession as they wound their way round the 62-mile circular route through countryside and villages.

Several trikes and three-wheelers also joined in on the action.

The money raised will be split between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA), the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service and Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes.

Both blood bike groups provide a free service to the LNAA ensuring that life-saving blood and plasma are delivered on board 24/7.

Chris Bailey, operations manager for LNAA, said: “Thank you to the organisers of the Ride of Thanks for the very generous donation of of £1,088.

"The money raised will help keep our helicopter airborne and critical care cars operational across both counties. Events like this raise awareness of not only LNAA, but also those other charities that support us, such as the blood bikers.

"Without their support it would be challenging to provide the advanced level of service we provide, which has seen more than 100 units of blood products transfused on scene this year – the highest in any year for LNAA.”