Rich praise for dental surgery in Ashfield that 'treats patients with respect'

Mydentist, on Main Road, Jacksdale, was given a routine review last month by CQC inspectors to check whether the practice is meeting all the legal requirements. And it was established that no action needs to be taken because the surgery is performing well in all areas.

In its report, the CQC said “patients were treated with dignity and respect”, and the surgery had in place infection control procedures as well as systems to manage risk.

Staff were praised for having the necessary ”skills, knowledge and experience”, and for giving patients clear information on their treatment.

The Mydentist surgery in Jacksdale, which has come in for rich praise from the Care Quality Commission watchdog.

"Staff provided preventive care and supported patients to ensure better oral health,” the report said. “They also knew how to deal with medical emergencies, and safeguarding processes were in place for vulnerable adults and children.”

Mydentist in Jacksdale is run by the dental group provider, Petrie Tucker and Partners, and offers NHS and private dental care and treatment. The practice team includes four dentists, four dental nurses, manager Leigh-Anne Eley and a receptionist.

There has been controversy across the country about patients being unable to access dental care. But the CQC found that this practice’s “appointment system worked efficiently to respond to patients’ needs”.

The inspectors’ report went on: “There was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement at the practice. Staff felt involved and supported, and worked as a team.