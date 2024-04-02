Portland House, on Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse, dates back to the mid-19th century and was once home to a dairy and a frame workshop.

But now amid retained, traditional character features, such as beams, log-burners, a pantry, a retro kitchen and an Aga cooker, are examples of contemporary living, such as solar panels and a swim spa with a pool.

This enticing blend of old and new, of modern and historic decor, creates a six-bedroom family home that offers exciting flexibility, with its many rooms and separate entrances.

Offers in excess of £575,000, with no upward chain, are being invited by estate agents Purplebricks for an extensively renovated, detached property that offers a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Take a look inside via our photo gallery below. In brief, the ground floor comprises a living room, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, spa room, studio, shower room and hallway. The first floor houses all six bedrooms, plus a family bathroom and separate WC.

Outside, private, well-maintained gardens beckon, enabling you to soak up the sun or host summer gatherings for family and friends. There is also off-street parking space behind electric gates that give access to the property.

What’s more, Salmon Lane is in a prime village location, close to amenities, schools, shops, parks, woodland and excellent transport links.

Once you have browsed through our gallery, please visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

