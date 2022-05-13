Mansfield furniture firm create bespoke kitchens for new Birmingham housing development

Deanestor was awarded the contract by Clegg Construction for 158 high specification kitchens at Gilder’s Yard in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

Josh Barker, development manager at Grainger, said: “This was a complex regeneration project which is breathing new life into a historic building in Birmingham’s thriving Jewellery Quarter.

“We recognise the importance of quality, durable kitchens that are designed to meet the requirements of our residents, and we are pleased that the Deanestor team helped us to achieve this at Gilder’s Yard.”

Deanestor has created bespoke, contemporary kitchens for a new development in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter

Gilder’s Yard comprises of the renovation of a three-storey Grade II listed former jewellery factory and the construction of three further blocks to provide high quality apartments for rent.

Tim Croft, project manager for Clegg Construction, said: “The interior design of this scheme was a prominent part of the architecture and was designed to complement the retained

exterior which has large picture windows that increase visibility of the internal features such as the kitchens.

"The new build wings are a modern interpretation of the listed elevation in fenestration and materials.

“We were confident in Deanestor’s ability to deliver the quality required for the project and in a short timeframe. Their design team performed well with a good level of detailing and technical expertise.

"They were able to accommodate variations in layout whilst achieving as much standardisation for manufacturing efficiency as possible. The kitchens have been finished to a high standard.”