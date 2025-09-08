Reward for safe return of missing Bilsthorpe cat

A search is on for a missing black cat in Bilsthorpe – with a reward being offered for his safe return.

Loki, a cat from Bilsthorpe, was captured on CCTV being taken from outside his home on Lumley Drive on July 31, 2025.

According to owners, a resident from nearby Valley Road, whose own cat was missing, mistakenly believed Loki was hers.

She reportedly released him at the end of the road but since then, there has been no trace of Loki.

Loki is missing from the Bilsthorpe area.

Nottinghamshire's animal welfare charity Beauty’s Legacy, which focuses on reuniting and rescuing lost or stolen pets, is currently helping to find Loki.

Founder Lisa Dean said: “We urge local residents to check their CCTV or ring doorbell footage for any sightings of Loki.

“Additionally, we ask anyone who feeds wildlife or neighbourhood cats to see if Loki has joined the dinner queue.

“Please open your sheds and garages, and thoroughly check in and under items, as frightened cats often hide quietly.”

The charity believe that if Loki had been released and was calm, he would have returned close to home.

However, if he was feeling anxious and escaped while in flight mode, they believe he might have fled the area in any direction and therefore, have expanded their search area.

If you see Loki, please do not chase him. Instead, set down some food and give the charity a call and if possible, take a picture of him.

You can reach Beauty’s Legacy at 07775 884140 or 07866 026343.

For more details and updates, join Loki’s Facebook group at: www.facebook.com/groups/2545708055667110.