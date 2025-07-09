Drug dealer jailed after shoebox discovery in Bilsthorpe

Bryce Thomson-Bradford and the box full of cocaine found in his home. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

A drug dealer has been jailed after police found a block of cocaine hidden in a shoebox at his home.

Officers made the discovery during a search of Bryce Thomson-Bradford’s home in Bilsthorpe on March 17 2025 following his arrest on unrelated matters.

The 1,200g block of cocaine was estimated to have a street value of up to £120,000.

When they searched the property, in Crompton Road, officers also found a notebook containing deal lists, hundreds of pounds in cash and multiple mobile phones.

The 26-year-old, of Crompton Road, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug in April.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (July 4) he was jailed for a total of five-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Emily Whiteside, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a substantial quantity of Class A drugs which would have made Thomson-Bradford a considerable amount of money.

“The officers involved should be commended for the meticulous search they carried out which allowed us to make this discovery.

“We know from countless examples that Class A drugs ruin lives across our communities, so being able to seize and destroy large quantities of these substances is always good news.”