Broxtowe Council is set to meet with leading disability charity Scope, with the aim of reviewing all parks across the borough.

The move has been initiated by Coun Barbara Carr after she was contacted by a resident with a daughter with a disability who was concerned about accessibility issues for her daughter in the borough’s parks.

The Broxtowe Independent has since met Coun Helen Skinner, council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, along with the parent and her daughter to discuss improving accessibility.

Councillor Barbara Carr at the park. (Image: submitted)

Coun Carr said: “Broxtowe’s playgrounds should be accessible to all.

“I’d like to thank Coun Skinner for meeting with me and the family of the child with a disability.

“The reality is our parks are not always designed with children with disabilities in mind.

“This needs to change and that is why I fully back Scope’s campaign and it’s critical all our current play equipment is reviewed and any new play equipment is designed with disabled children in mind.”

Coun Carr has now contacted Scope and will arrange a meeting with the council as part of the charity’s ‘Let Play Fair’ inclusive playgrounds campaign.