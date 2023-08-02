News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Review of Eastwood and Kimberley parks will ensure they are ‘accessible to all’

Parks across Eastwood and Kimberley may be up for review to ensure they are made more accessible for people with disabilities.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:06 BST

Broxtowe Council is set to meet with leading disability charity Scope, with the aim of reviewing all parks across the borough.

The move has been initiated by Coun Barbara Carr after she was contacted by a resident with a daughter with a disability who was concerned about accessibility issues for her daughter in the borough’s parks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Broxtowe Independent has since met Coun Helen Skinner, council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, along with the parent and her daughter to discuss improving accessibility.

Councillor Barbara Carr at the park. (Image: submitted)Councillor Barbara Carr at the park. (Image: submitted)
Councillor Barbara Carr at the park. (Image: submitted)
Most Popular

Coun Carr said: “Broxtowe’s playgrounds should be accessible to all.

“I’d like to thank Coun Skinner for meeting with me and the family of the child with a disability.

“The reality is our parks are not always designed with children with disabilities in mind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This needs to change and that is why I fully back Scope’s campaign and it’s critical all our current play equipment is reviewed and any new play equipment is designed with disabled children in mind.”

Coun Carr has now contacted Scope and will arrange a meeting with the council as part of the charity’s ‘Let Play Fair’ inclusive playgrounds campaign.

According to the charity, 49 per cent of families with children with disabilities face accessibility problems with their local playground and 10 per cent parents of children with disabilities said their child got hurt using inaccessible equipment. Scope is calling for local authorities to work with families to create inclusive playgrounds so that every disabled child can play.

Related topics:KimberleyBroxtowe