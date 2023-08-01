Jam-packed month of events as DH Lawrence Festival returns to Eastwood

​Among this year’s line-up are heritage open days, pop-up proms, the popular DH Lawrence Music Festival, guided walks, talks, lectures and a new portrait exhibition.

The festival, which takes place every September, has been co-produced by the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, Broxtowe Borough Council, the DH Lawrence Society, Haggs Farm Preservation Society and Ben Mark Smith of the DH Lawrence Music Festival.

Councillor Chris Carr, portfolio holder for leisure and health at Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “Broxtowe borough is a place which is steeped in heritage.

“From its associations with people who were independent thinkers, creatives and revolutionaries like DH Lawrence, to the many diverse people, groups and organisations that have made Broxtowe their home today.

“The DH Lawrence Festival is a great example of how this cultural richness has continued to live on amongst our local community and with a wide range of events on offer as part of the festival.

“There really is something for everyone, whether you are familiar with DH Lawrence or not.

“The DH Lawrence Music Festival, which is part of the programme, is also a great way for us to not only celebrate existing performers but also discover new talent and inspire the next generation of artists.

“I’d like to thank all those involved in organising what promises to be a series of events, as well as the local people and businesses in and around Eastwood who have supported us.”

The festival officially opens on Friday, September 1, at 7pm at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum on Victoria Street, Eastwood, where you can pick up a festival brochure and view the last known portrait of DH Lawrence himself as part of a new exhibit.

The portrait will be on display in the author’s hometown for the first time.

Created by artist Joep Nicolas, the portrait has been recently acquired by Nottingham City Museums, and will be on display at the Birthplace Museum for a year, before it finds a more permanent residence at Nottingham Castle.

On Monday, September 4, a special wellbeing walk will be held from 10am, along the Blue Line Trail, taking in the many sites in Eastwood with a connection to Lawrence and his work. Tea and coffee will be on offer at the birthplace museum afterwards.

Later that evening at 7pm, there will be a reading group led by Lawrence expert Dr Andrew Harrison on 'Nottingham and the Mining Countryside', at the Horse and Groom in Moorgreen.

On Tuesday, September 5, there will be a series of talks on heritage, Lawrence and literature.

Talks at Eastwood Baptist Church on Percy Street will include ‘The Barber Family: One half of the coal mining dynasty’ by David Amos, and ‘A vanishing world: Places we have now lost’ by Alan Wilson from 10am until midday.

From 2-4pm, Malcolm Gray will speak on ‘Lawrence, Literature and our Living Landscape’, followed by ‘Lawrence and the social environment’ by John Pateman.

On Friday, September 8, from 2pm until 4pm, Haggs Farm Preservation Society will launch their latest publication ‘Lawrence’s Muse: Jessie Chambers Wood through her own writing’ at Eastwood Library. Jessie was Lawrence's first girlfriend and had a very significant influence on his early life, encouraging him to pursue writing and publishing.

On September 9 and 10, from 11am-3pm, visitors can enjoy a guided tour of the author’s childhood home The Breach House.