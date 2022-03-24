Revealed: average house prices in Mansfield and Ashfield - the latest figures

However, the longer-term trend for both districts is still encouraging. In Mansfield, property prices have achieved an annual growth of 7.8 per cent, while in Ashfield, they have gone up by 11.1 per cent over the year.

The January data, disclosed by the Land Registry, shows that the average house price in Mansfield was £164,260 last month.

This represents a decrease of 0.8 per cent on December and compares unfavourably with figures for the East Midlands as a whole, where there was a 1.8 per cent increase to £235,503, and for the UK as a whole, where there was a 0.4 per cent rise to £273,762.

Detached houses fared worst in Mansfield, dropping by 1.1 per cent to an average of £239,004. The average cost of a semi-detached house was £152,819, a terraced house £118,719 and a flat £88,064 – all down between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent.

However, over the last year, the average sale price of property in Mansfield rose by £12,000, with detached homes shooting up by ten per cent and semi-detached by 7.1 per cent.

First-time buyers in Mansfield spent an average of £144,000 on their property last month – £9,700 more than a year ago and a whopping £34,600 more than five years ago.

Meanwhile, in Ashfield, the new figures show that house prices went up by 0.5 per cent in January from the previous month to an average of £176,870.

The rise was below that for the East Midlands (1.8 per cent), but better than that for the UK (0.4 per cent).

Flats and terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in price, both rising by 0.7 per cent to averages of £90,893 and £132,703 respectively.

Over the last year, Ashfield property prices have gone up by £18,000, making it the 18th best performing district of the 35 in the East Midlands.

Detached homes have increased by 12.8 per cent annually to an average of £254,751, while semi-detached homes have risen by 10.7 per cent annually to £162,284.

First-time buyers in Ashfield spent an average of £157,000 on their property last month – £15,000 more than a year ago and £42,000 more than five years ago.