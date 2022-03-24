Season two of the period drama is released on Netflix on Friday, and the ‘stately homes’ featured are sure to have eyes popping out of heads again.

So we asked Rightmove UK to locate a handful of historic ‘Bridgerton’-style properties across the country that we could drool over. And they have come up with these in our photo gallery, all worth at least £6 million.

Tim Bannister, a property expert with Rightmove, said: “The amazing architecture and interiors of the homes in ‘Bridgerton’ really captured the imagination of property lovers last year.

"Many are eagerly awaiting the show’s second series and the return of some truly incredible homes.

"To get ready for the series, we’ve taken a peek inside five dream properties that look straight out of the set of ‘Bridgerton’.”

1. STANSTEAD HALL, ESSEX (£6.5 million) Stanstead Hall in Pebmarsh, Essex, dates back to the early 16th century, although first evidence of a structure on the land goes back to the 11th century. Set in 45 acres of beautiful gardens and paddocks, it boasts 13 bedrooms and is on the market for £6.5 million. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Majestic sight Stanstead Hall looks as majestic from the rear as it does from the front. Over time, the estate has passed through many notable, historic figures, such as ex-courtier and soldier Sir William Parr and former MP and soldier Sir William Waldegrave. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Fireside comfort Take a fireside seat in the sitting room at Stanstead Hall. The property retains many of its original features and design. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Four-poster bed Imagine settling down for the night in this four-poster bed. Stanstead Hall is described as "the perfect example of a Tudor country house in a private setting". Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales