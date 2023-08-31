News you can trust since 1952
Return of party in the park brings community fun to Kirkby

Residents flocked to enjoy summer activities – officially opened by the event’s Royal guests – at the return of Ashfield’s annual ‘party in the park’ .
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:37 BST

Party in the park was held in Kingsway Park and hosted by CAKE – Community for Action and Kirkby Events.

CAKE was formed in 2018 after six women decided to come together and bring accessible events for the community throughout the year.

The bank holiday event included live music, a DJ, a fancy dress competition, community stalls, refreshments, and activities for all ages.

The ponies were very popular with guests.
Julia Long, of CAKE, said: “The weather managed to keep dry and most of the people who attended enjoyed the day.”

The event was opened by the new gala queen, Scarlet Hodges, after receiving her crown from the retiring queen, Paige Lester.

Scarlet officially opened the popular event with a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Gala Queen - Scarlet Hodges, with princesses Isla Brooks and Grace Mae Evans.
A dog show was also held at the park with owners and their companions competing in a series of categories.

Children enjoyed pony rides in the park and explored the fairground attractions, such as popular inflatables that filled the field.

There was a licensed bar for adults with plenty of entertainment to keep all ages entertained.

In a comment on the Facebook group – Christine Evans, a CAKE member, thanked all attendees for their continued support.

And Cheryl Butler, former Ashfield Council leader, who attended the event, said it was a “fabulous event” and thanked all the organisers and volunteers for their efforts.

For more details about upcoming events in the Kirkby area, see www.fb.com/groups/628867274127801

