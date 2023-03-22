News you can trust since 1952
Retirees settle into their new home at Harron Homes’ Bilsthorpe Chase development

Husband and wife, Stephen and Maria Harrison, have upped sticks for the first time in nearly four decades to move into a new development in Bilsthorpe.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

Stephen, aged 71, said: “We were certain we wanted a new home; the maintenance on our 1930s’ house was just getting too much for us.

“The plan was to buy somewhere smaller, but on a trip in the area we spotted Bilsthorpe Chase signage and on the spur of the moment went in to look at the development.

“We love how evenly spaced the bedrooms are – there’s no deceptively small box-room – and that’s given us space to keep our hobbies. I have a fantastic music room set up with my guitar and vinyl collection in one of the bedrooms.”

Stephen and Maria Harrison have moved into Harron Homes’ Bilsthorpe Chase development in Bilsthorpe
They have moved from Carlton to Harron Homes’ Bilsthorpe Chase development in Bilsthorpe.

Maria, 68, said: “The kitchen was a big selling point too. The space makes it lovely and sociable; we’ve been able to add a settee in there without it feeling cramped.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better plot for peace and quiet. Our home is on the edge of the development, overlooking the fields and with trees down one side.”

“The countryside location is perfect for us to get out and about on our bikes. We particularly enjoy exploring Rufford Park and the Southwell Trail.

“Having the village nearby is handy, with all the shops we need regularly and a nice pub with good food.

"We actually took a trip there with our new neighbours to get to know them; the community fostered on the development is brilliant.”

