Retirees settle into their new home at Harron Homes’ Bilsthorpe Chase development

Stephen, aged 71, said: “We were certain we wanted a new home; the maintenance on our 1930s’ house was just getting too much for us.

“The plan was to buy somewhere smaller, but on a trip in the area we spotted Bilsthorpe Chase signage and on the spur of the moment went in to look at the development.

“We love how evenly spaced the bedrooms are – there’s no deceptively small box-room – and that’s given us space to keep our hobbies. I have a fantastic music room set up with my guitar and vinyl collection in one of the bedrooms.”

They have moved from Carlton to Harron Homes’ Bilsthorpe Chase development in Bilsthorpe.

Maria, 68, said: “The kitchen was a big selling point too. The space makes it lovely and sociable; we’ve been able to add a settee in there without it feeling cramped.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better plot for peace and quiet. Our home is on the edge of the development, overlooking the fields and with trees down one side.”

“The countryside location is perfect for us to get out and about on our bikes. We particularly enjoy exploring Rufford Park and the Southwell Trail.

“Having the village nearby is handy, with all the shops we need regularly and a nice pub with good food.

