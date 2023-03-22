News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire air ambulance showcases impact of its life-saving service in new video

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has released a new video features doctors, paramedics and pilots responding to missions across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT

The charity receives no direct funding from the Government and yet they are tasked with delivering this emergency service to increasingly more people each year.

In 2022 it cost £8 million to keep the helicopter flying and the critical care cars operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week and with increased demand this figure will increase in 2023.

The new video features doctors, paramedics and pilots responding to missions across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Karen Jobling, chief executive officer, said: “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of people across the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

"Everyone who donates to us owns a little part of us and without that help we would not be able to be by the side of patients like Bradley who was airlifted to hospital following a limb-threatening incident a year ago.”

