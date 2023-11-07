Retired journalist and author from Sutton sells 'war hero' book for poppy appeal

A retired journalist and author from Sutton has raised money for the Royal British Legion poppy appeal by selling his book on Mansfield and Ashfield war veterans.

Retired journalist and author – Andy Smart – presented a cheque of £250 to Notts Royal British Legion fundraiser AJ Wilcox, and members of the Ashfield branch of the Royal British Legion Riders, for this year’s poppy appeal.

Andy, from Sutton, has been raising money for the RBL for several years by selling copies of his book Their Names Will Live On, a collection of “thrilling stories” about local war heroes.

Andy has worked as a journalist for 40 years, covering news, sports, and feature writing in regional and local newspapers and on the radio.

Andy Smart is pictured, second left, with Notts Royal British Legion fundraiser AJ Wilcox, left, and members of the Ashfield branch of the RBL Riders, as he presents a cheque for £250 to the Poppy Appeal.

He had worked as a journalist for Nottingham Post since the seventies, before retiring from the industry in 2012.

Andy has presented several cheques to the Royal British Legion over the years amounting to nearly £3,000 in total.

The former journalist said: “I am delighted to hand over another sizable donation.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported the effort by purchasing a copy of my book.”

This book, a collection of interviews, personal photographs and articles drawn from the archives of the Nottingham Post, seeks to “give just a handful of those unsung heroes their place in history”, according to one review.

The book covers all major conflicts over the past century – with a donation of £2 from each copy sold going to the Royal British Legion.