The land, spanning 11.5 acres, off Beck Lane, has been put up for sale by its owners, Nottinghamshire County Council, and could fetch up to £3 million.

The council feels the site is ideal for providing much-needed, new homes, and developers are expected to be licking their lips at the prospect of buying it.

But local Independent councillors are up in arms and feel Skegby’s infrastructure would not be able to cope, particularly as at least two other major developments are also in the pipeline.

Ashfield Independent councillors Helen-Ann Smith and Will Bostock on the land at Beck Lane, Skegby that has been put for sale by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Permission has already been approved, after an appeal and a public inquiry, for 325 homes on nearby land, also off Beck Lane, while work on 206 homes on part of the former Skegby Quarry site off Gilcroft Street has already begun.

"Skegby can’t take any more,” said Coun Helen-Ann Smith, county councillor for Sutton North.

"Mansfield District Council has also just approved 200 homes on Abbott Road, which is not far away. This is all a lot of development in a small location

“Our schools, doctors and dentists are already over-stretched, so this would put additional pressure on the NHS at a time when it doesn’t need it.

"Heavy traffic means Beck Lane and Abbott Road are always busy at peak times. There are more and more accidents there, and the Fox and Crown pub junction is horrific.

"It is just not feasible. It will simply exacerbate existing problems. There is a lot of public feeling against it.

"Skegby is already at breaking point. If the sale goes ahead, any money raised should be invested in addressing our huge infrastructure issues.”

Coun Smith was backed by Coun Will Bostock, Independent member for Skegby on Ashfield District Council.

He said the development at Gilcroft Street was “causing environmental destruction” and accused the Conservatives, who are the ruling party on the county council, of letting down the area with its sale of the Beck Lane land.

He said: “Skegby has had enough and we want the Tories to stop the greed and think about Skegby for a change.”

In response, Matt Neal, the county council’s service director for investment and growth, said: “The land at Beck lane is vacant and surplus to council requirements.

"It has the potential to provide new homes for residents. But any purchaser of the land would still need to go through a proper planning process, which would consider every point of view.”

Mr Neal added: “The council is committed to working towards the healthy, prosperous and greener future that all our communities deserve.

"This includes getting homes built in our county, and the council has developed a land sales programme for residential developments to achieve this.”

Coun Keith Girling, county council cabinet member for economic development and asset management, replied to the criticism of the Conservatives by Coun Bostock.

He accused the ruling Independents on Ashfield Council of being incompetent for “failing to produce a five-year housing plan” for the district.