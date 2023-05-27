Mansfield's Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The centres operated by Veolia, Nottinghamshire Council’s recycling and waste partner, are open as usual over the bank holiday weekend, May 27-29, 8am-8pm.

A council spokeswoman said: “Queues at the sites can be frustrating so if you arrive and the queue is already long, please return at a quieter time.”

Centres tend to be quieter from 8-9.30am, and after 6pm – with users urged to have sorted their waste into recyclable and non-recyclables before their visit “to minimise waiting times”.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “We know the Bank Holiday weekend may mean many residents are planning home and garden improvements, which could lead to a visit to one of our recycling centres.

“We know sites tend to be busier during the late morning and mid-afternoon hours, so we would like to remind everyone that all sites are open between 8am and 8pm.

“Sites tend to be quieter early in the morning and after 6pm, so we advise planning your visit during quieter hours where possible.”

Centres include:

Bilsthorpe Recycling Centre, Brailwood Road, Bilsthorpe;

Giltbrook Recycling Centre, Gilthill, Giltbrook;

Hucknall Recycling Centre, Wigwam Lane, Hucknall;

Kirkby Recycling Centre, Sidings Road, Low Moor Industrial Estate, Kirkby;

Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield;

Retford Recycling Centre, Hallcroft Road, Retford:

Warsop Recycling Centre, Oakfield Lane, Warsop;

Worksop Recycling Centre, Shireoaks Road, Worksop.