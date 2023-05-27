The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show that a total of 600 people had died in Ashfield by May 11 – up from 595 on the week before.

In Mansfield, the figures show that 495 people had died in the area by Thursday, May 11 – up from 493 the week before.

Three more deaths were recorded in Bolsover district, taking the death toll from 342 to 345. The death toll in Newark & Sherwood district remained unchanged, at 413.

A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.

They are among 17,660 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, May 25 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, May 24, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on May 24, at 8am, was down from 47 on the same day the previous week.

It is also down from a month ago. There were 53 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of May 24, down from 18 the previous week and 21 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 3,116 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 81 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 20 per cent.

The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH sites in the week to Monday, May 22, down from 20 the previous week.