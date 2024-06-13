Residents 'want a fresh start' says Ashfield's Labour candidate Rhea Keehn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Labour is exactly in the right place and position to deliver change here’ was the message from Ashfield’s Labour candidate Rhea Keehn when she was joined by Edward Miliband, shadow secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero in Sutton.

During Mr Miliband’s visit to the area they spoke of the future and regaining the district’s trust in the Labour constituency ahead of the general election on July 4.

Ed Miliband: “In Rhea Keehn we have a fantastic candidate, we have somebody who is totally committed to working for local people, who understands the concerns of local people, about the cost of living crisis, about the NHS and who stands for change and I think people in Ashfield might be a bit tired of the histrionics and they want a bit of actual stability and someone who is going to work hard for the community, who is going to be in touch with the local community and is not going to shout from the rooftops at the local community but is actually going to be with the local community.”

Rhea Keehn said: “One of the things we find that keeps coming up, time and time again, when I listen to residents, they say that they want change, they want a fresh start and when I look at our green prosperity plan I think this is the type of ambition and aspiration we should be having for places like Ashfield.

Edward Miliband, shadow secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero, and Labour candidate for Ashield Rhea Keehn (centre) visited BRC Reinforcement in Sutton

“If you think, in Ashfield we have a really proud coal mining history. We were supplying energy to the nation so once again we can play that role of supplying energy to the nation but ender a greener, cleaner, approach under Labour.

“So it’s about looking to the future, not just stagnating in the past, and I think Labour is exactly in the right place and position to deliver change here and not just talk about it, but get action on the ground.

"It’s exciting times ahead.”

“Having relevant plans that are plans, and not just words, not just moaning, makes a big difference and acting with integrity and doing the right thing when no one’s watching.

“I have been fed up time and time again of hearing politicians doing things for themselves, in their own interest, and we’ve seen that at a local level and definately at a national level with the Tories for the last 14 years and what I’m bringing to the table is saying lets put standards back into public life. Serving should be a privilege and you should respect that role of public office.

“That’s what we’re getting, not just with me, but with Labour on the whole. We’re about doing the right thing for the British public, making sure decisions we make are benefitting the British public.

“That’s what Government should be doing.”

Mr Miliband said: “We’ve had 14 years of the Conservatives and I know from my constiuency in Doncaster that people are just desperate for change and if people want to see that change there is really only one option in this general election which is to vote Labour.