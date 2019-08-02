Residents speak of their shock after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Mansfield Street

Residents of Gladstone Street in Mansfield have spoken of their shock after 18-year-old Liam Peters was stabbed last night.

Liam Peters, of Mansfield, was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later, although police say he was known as Liam Gray.

A cordon isin place at a house on the street, and flowers have been laid at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Residents of the street said Liam was a 'lovely lad', and have shared their concerns following the incident.

Gladstone Street

One resident, who did not wished to be named said: "It's Gladstone Street, what can I say?

"The police are never here unless something like this happens, and they used to patrol all the time.

"We don't see any neighbourhood wardens here either.

"Liam was a lovely lad."

Another added: "It's disgusting. This used to be a bad street but in the 13 years I've lived here there's never been anything like this. It's a shocking thing to happen."

And another resident said: "I saw all the police cars on the street when I got home at around 9pm last night, and the neighbours told me what had happened.

"I can't believe something like this happened only a few doors down from me, it's a quiet street normally."

Terry Marsh, aged 79, said: "I've lived here 40 years and this used to be a lovely street, but it's got worse in recent years.

"My wife doesn't want to go out at night, we just lock the door at 7pm."