Man dies after Mansfield stabbing

An 18-year-old man has died after he was stabbed at a Mansfield house.

The incident happened inside a house on Gladstone Street in Mansfield yesterday (Thursday, August 1).

Gladstone Street

Liam Gray, of Mansfield, was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

His family have been informed.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe this was a targeted and isolated incident and the wider public was never at risk."

If you have any information which could help police enquiries, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 537 of August 1.

MORE ON THIS: Man arrested over Mansfield town centre stabbing