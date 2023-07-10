With high streets full of empty shops and footfall down across the country, many people feel town centres are not the thriving hubs they once were.

But it’s not all doom and gloom as Mansfield residents still have many positive things to rave about.

Your Chad went out and about to ask local folk what they think are the best and worst things about living in Mansfield.

Twin brothers Mark and Martin Smith in Mansfield town centre.

The town centre and nice days out were among things people liked the most, while closed shops and scooters were noted as residents’ least favourite aspects of living in the town.

Twin brothers Martin and Mark Smith, who have lived in the area for decades, said visiting the town centre itself is one of their favourite things about living in Mansfield.

“We like the town and the market,” Martin said.

“It’s nice to come into town at the weekends to have a day out. You can walk around at a nice, steady pace and just enjoy the sun.”

Mansfield resident Ken Burden said there is nothing he likes about the town.

When asked what he liked least about the town, Mark said he was not a fan of electric scooters.

“I don’t like these new scooters everywhere,” he said. “There seems to be too many of them.”

Meanwhile, Chesterfield Road resident Ken Burden could not think of a single thing he liked about Mansfield.

When asked ‘what do you like most about living in Mansfield?, he said: “Nothing really.”

He went on to complain that there were too many empty shops in the town centre and not enough variety on offer for shoppers.

Mr Burden said: “It’s changed that much over the years and the shopping has changed. You can’t get what you want in Mansfield nowadays. You’ve got to go elsewhere like Nottingham or Sheffield.