Seven new shops in Mansfield that opened their doors for the first time in 2023

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, there are green shoots of optimism for the town as a number of new shops have opened this year so far.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

Recent openings include a new bubble tea shop, a gift shop and a tanning salon.

Below are some of the new businesses that have opened their doors to customers in Mansfield this year.

A few of the new businesses that have opened in Mansfield this year so far. Images: Mansfield Chad/submitted.

1. collage shops (1).jpg

A few of the new businesses that have opened in Mansfield this year so far. Images: Mansfield Chad/submitted. Photo: Chad

This business, which specialises in bath bombs, cosmetics and home fragrances, opened in the former Thorntons unit in Four Seasons Shopping Centre back in February.

2. The Little Lotion Company

This business, which specialises in bath bombs, cosmetics and home fragrances, opened in the former Thorntons unit in Four Seasons Shopping Centre back in February. Photo: Mansfield Chad

This new continental supermarket, on Rosemary Street, offers a wide range of fresh, international fruits and vegetables as well as exotic meat cuts. The new store opened in June.

3. Monsoon Foods

This new continental supermarket, on Rosemary Street, offers a wide range of fresh, international fruits and vegetables as well as exotic meat cuts. The new store opened in June. Photo: Mansfield Chad

The new Mansfield branch of Boba Shack opened in the town centre’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre in June, serving up bubble tea in endless different combinations.

4. Boba Shack

The new Mansfield branch of Boba Shack opened in the town centre’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre in June, serving up bubble tea in endless different combinations. Photo: Chad

