Photos: First look inside Mansfield's new quirky and cool coffee shop
Yums and bean will open to the public in Handley Arcade, Mansfield, tomorrow, July 22.
The business is run by Amy Henshaw, aged 30, from Ladybrook, who started selling crêpes and coffee from her van 18 months ago.
Amy said: “I have lived in Mansfield all my life and I am a community kind of girl.
“I really wanted to bring a bright and engaging atmosphere back and provide a space that feels good to be in.
“We will be hosting community sessions such as as kid’s pancake decorating classes, and coffee and book mornings.
“Along with parent and child sessions, and afternoon brunches.”
Amy said she has “big plans” to introduce more services as the business grows.
She said she has built a loyal following since launching and is “excited” to invite customers in-house.
Here is a sneak peek inside the coffee shop, serving barista-made coffee, snacks, desserts, and light bites.