Photos: First look inside Mansfield's new quirky and cool coffee shop

Take a sneak peek into Mansfield’s latest business – a cool and quirky ‘yummy’ coffee shop joining much-loved independent names in Handley Arcade.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:34 BST

Yums and bean will open to the public in Handley Arcade, Mansfield, tomorrow, July 22.

The business is run by Amy Henshaw, aged 30, from Ladybrook, who started selling crêpes and coffee from her van 18 months ago.

Amy said: “I have lived in Mansfield all my life and I am a community kind of girl.

“I really wanted to bring a bright and engaging atmosphere back and provide a space that feels good to be in.

“We will be hosting community sessions such as as kid’s pancake decorating classes, and coffee and book mornings.

“Along with parent and child sessions, and afternoon brunches.”

Amy said she has “big plans” to introduce more services as the business grows.

She said she has built a loyal following since launching and is “excited” to invite customers in-house.

Here is a sneak peek inside the coffee shop, serving barista-made coffee, snacks, desserts, and light bites.

Yums & bean is a new coffee shop Handley Arcade Mansfield. Pictured; Amy Henshaw.

1. Welcome

Yums & bean is a new coffee shop Handley Arcade Mansfield. Pictured; Amy Henshaw. Photo: Brian Eyre

Amy said she wanted to bring bright, vibrant colours to the town. Here is a sneak peek at the sitting arrangements.

2. Sitting space

Amy said she wanted to bring bright, vibrant colours to the town. Here is a sneak peek at the sitting arrangements. Photo: Brian Eyre

Introducing the business. Amy Henshaw first opened the business 18 months ago, serving crepes and coffee from a van. She now has a permanent home for her business in Handley Arcade.

3. Strength to strength

Introducing the business. Amy Henshaw first opened the business 18 months ago, serving crepes and coffee from a van. She now has a permanent home for her business in Handley Arcade. Photo: Brian Eyre

The colour scheme consists of mainly pink and green, complemented with shades of grey, orange, and beige which provide an eclectic earthly vibe. The house style and colours of Yums are felt within.

4. Eclectic scenes

The colour scheme consists of mainly pink and green, complemented with shades of grey, orange, and beige which provide an eclectic earthly vibe. The house style and colours of Yums are felt within. Photo: Brian Eyre

