Residents on Ashfield estate raise concerns of anti-social behaviour, nuisance motorbikes and speeding

Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “I had the opportunity to speak with residents on the Larwood estate with MP Lee Anderson.

"Firstly thank you to residents for taking the time to speak with us.

"We discussed a number of your concerns including anti-social behaviour (ASB), nuisance motorbikes and speeding.

Residents of Kirkby estate have raised concerns with the police and their MP

“Anybody using a bike without a licence/insurance or in an anti-social manner will be dealt with.

"If you are aware of anybody doing such I would encourage you either contact myself or let us know anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"Having spoken with the council I am aware they are looking at the feasibility of barriers/chicane type systems to deter motorbikes entering via bridleways.

“I am making enquiries regarding a speed survey to get a full understanding of the problem, mainly on Wentworth Road from what I am told.

"I am also keen to commence a Community Speedwatch scheme. This works by residents using a speed gun and the police following up any speeding on an educational basis.

"Given the strong sense of community I witnessed I really hope this is something people will want to be part of.

"If you are a resident or drive through the estate please keep an eye on your speed, it is a community with children and the less mobile who are particularly vulnerable to those not driving safely.

“We run Operation Springboard in conjunction with the Community Safety team at the council with patrols every Thursday to Sunday night.

“We will deal with ASB and I would ask residents report this so we have a proper understanding as to the level of the issue. This is a balancing act as I have no desire to criminalise children or prevent them socialising with their friends but this should not be to the detriment of local residents.”