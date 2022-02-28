Have your say on the police priorities in Ashfield
Residents of Ashfield are being asked to tell the police in the area what is important to them and what they would like the police to prioritise over the next few months.
Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “We set our priorities every three months.
"These three priorities are not the only things we are working on but we use them as our main priorities we should be working towards whenever possible.
"As the local district commander it is my responsibility to do this and there is a specific process which I follow to identify the priorities which includes reviewing crime trends, speaking to elected member for concerns communities are raising with them and information from partner such as the Community Safety Team.
"On an ongoing basis I will get community concerns via surveys within the Nottinghamshire Alert system so I would really recommend if you wish to engage with your local police please sign up and complete the survey letting us know what is important to you.
“As a quick measure to help inform our next priorities and given the size of local following on the social media pages I have created a standalone survey which if you can complete it will help inform our future priorities in Ashfield.”
To complete the survery visit https://crowd.in/WLna8D.
A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.