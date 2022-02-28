Insp Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “We set our priorities every three months.

"These three priorities are not the only things we are working on but we use them as our main priorities we should be working towards whenever possible.

"As the local district commander it is my responsibility to do this and there is a specific process which I follow to identify the priorities which includes reviewing crime trends, speaking to elected member for concerns communities are raising with them and information from partner such as the Community Safety Team.

Have your say on police priorities in Ashfield

"On an ongoing basis I will get community concerns via surveys within the Nottinghamshire Alert system so I would really recommend if you wish to engage with your local police please sign up and complete the survey letting us know what is important to you.

“As a quick measure to help inform our next priorities and given the size of local following on the social media pages I have created a standalone survey which if you can complete it will help inform our future priorities in Ashfield.”

To complete the survery visit https://crowd.in/WLna8D.