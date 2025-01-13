Residents invited to remember Mansfield's Marc with book of condolences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) has set up a book of condolences for the late Marc Farrow-Johnson in their foyer, located behind the large blue doors at their base on 8 Regent Street.

Tributes flooded in from across the community following the news of Marc Farrow-Johnson's death earlier this month.

The Mansfield man was renowned for his vibrant personality, community involvement, and his affection for the town.

A book of condolences is now available for residents and will be so for the next week, as BID warmly invites the community to stop by and share their memories, thoughts, and tributes to Marc.

Residents can find a book of condolences for Marc at Mansfield BID's Regent Street base.

Sharing the news on their Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/MansfieldBID, a spokesperson said: “Our doors are unlocked during our working hours, so please feel free to push them open and come in.

“Marc brought so much light and joy to Mansfield town centre, and we know many of you have fond memories of him at our events.

“This book is a space for us all to honour his legacy and celebrate the impact he had on so many lives.

“Let’s come together to remember Marc and the happiness he shared with us all.”

Numerous residents have expressed their gratitude for the gesture.

In a comment, Kelly Johnson said: “What a lovely thing to do for him.”

Sharon Thomas said: “What a lovely gesture. Such a gentle giant. He will be missed.”

Jai Woodbridge added: “He was the life of Mansfield town and will be sorely missed.”

Kirstie Marie Hardwick proposed that a memorial or plaque be established in the town centre in his honour.