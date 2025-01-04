Pillars of Mansfield community pay tribute to 'much loved' Marc Farrow-Johnson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents from across the district have shared heartfelt tributes for Mansfield's Marc, “who was never without a smile and always ready to bring joy to those around him”, following the news of his death.

Tributes poured in for Marc Farrow-Johnson over the weekend following news of his death.

The Mansfield man was best known for his colourful character, community engagement, and love for the town.

A spokesperson for Mansfield BID (Business Improvement District) said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Marc Farrow-Johnson, a true supporter of Mansfield town centre and a familiar face at so many of our public events.

Marc Farrow-Johnson. Image shared by MUZAK.

“Marc was never without a smile and always ready to bring joy to those around him.

“Whether it was a summer event or a seasonal celebration, Marc was there, dressed to suit the occasion, and spreading happiness wherever he went.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

“Marc, you will be deeply missed, but your spirit will always be a part of Mansfield.

Image shared by Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club of the team. Marc is featured alongside teammates.

“Thank you for the memories. Rest in peace.”

MUZAK, a live music service known for events across Mansfield, said: "We are saddened and upset to hear of the passing of a truly lovely human being.

“RIP to Marc such a bubbly spirited man who has supported us for many years always adorning his wacky outfits and hats.

“He was always the first person at any event and even though he never stayed late he would always love having a dance and always loved the music.

Marc was an advocate for the learning-disabled and autistic community. Here he is pictured at OneFest, the annual week-long festival for learning disabilities and autism held in Mansfield each summer. Image: Mansfield CVS

“His presence will be missed greatly with us at our events. We hope you’re raving up there Marc.”

The team at Mansfield CVS expressed their sadness at the news of Marc’s death.

A CVS spokesperson said: “Marc was a constant at Mansfield events. Always smiling, and the first up to sing and dance.

“We especially remember Marc as part of the OneFest event, always there raising awareness of the autistic and neurodiverse community.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.

“Mansfield will be slightly less colourful without you matey. Rest in peace Marc.”

Mansfield Town Ability Counts Football Club shared a heartfelt tribute for Marc on their Facebook page, praising him for bringing a smile to everyone he met with his “flamboyant dress sense and wicked sense of humour”.

Marc was one of the original six players when the club was formed nearly 15 years ago.

Mansfield 103.2 radio presenter Ian Watkins, known as Watko, said: “Another Mansfield stalwart gone.

“Always said hi to me whenever I saw him in town. RIP Marky Marc.”

Photographer Carrie Austin knew Marc as a familiar face in the community from working at various events over the years.

She said: “Whether I was behind a camera or a stall he would make sure he said hello.

“I was surprised to see a 'in memory of' post so wanted to give the guy who always had the brightest shirt, the silliest hat and the biggest smile a goodnight post.”

Here at your Chad, we echo these tributes as Marc was always enthusiastic about engaging with our reporters in the town centre and proudly expressed his support for Mansfield at every opportunity.