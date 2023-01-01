A planning application for 73 family homes on grazing land south of Dale Lane has been submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council.

The application reads: “This application for a family housing development of 73 affordable homes has been carefully considered in relation to the surrounding context and with the aim of creating a high-quality new community.”

A design and access statement accompanying the application says: “The ethos of the scheme is to respond sensitively to the existing site context while creating a series of lively street scenes that will encourage the formation of a positive new community in Blidworth.”

Dale Lane, entering Blidworth, with the proposed development site on the left.

The statement, which says the site has been earmarked for residential development in the council’s strategic housing land availability assessment, indicates a development of predominantly semi-detached properties, including 16 one-bedroom homes, each with one parking space, 37 two-bedroom properties, each with space to park two vehicles, and 20 three-bedroom houses, each with space for three cars.

However, residents have expressed concerns over the development – citing road safety, strain on services and environmental factors within their objections to the council, the local planning authority.

A number objections have already been registered with the district council over the planning application.

A CGI image showing how the new houses might look.

One reads: “There is just not the infrastructure within the village for these houses.

“The doctors’ surgeries are full, with a three to four-week wait for a non-urgent appointment. The local dentists are no longer taking new patients. The primary school is full and over-subscribed, neighbouring schools within catchment are the same.

“The introduction of hundreds of cars would cause chaos.

“Blidworth is a country village and at this rate we are going to end up the size of a town, but with a lack of town centre amenities.”

A Dale Lane resident wrote: “The access road is opposite my house, which will make the road dangerous.

“We also have lots of birds that use the field and hedgerow. We need to protect our wildlife.”