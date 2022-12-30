News you can trust since 1952
Five fire crews from Nottinghamshire called to Mansfield house fire

Five fire crews from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were called to a house fire in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning (Friday, December 30).

By Shelley Marriott
26 minutes ago - 1 min read

The fire happened at around 1.25am on Union Street, Mansfield.

Crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Ashfield, Blidworth and Chesterfield were in attendance.

Also in attendance was the Joint Drone team, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire crews were called to a house fire on Union Street, Mansfield
A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police is due to take place later today.

Surrounding homes were evacuated and Crime Scene Investigators were at the scene.

The roof of the house has been damaged.

The roof was damaged

One resident said: “It happened at about 1.30am. I heard something outside and I heard our neighbours shouting ‘fire, fire’.

"I didn’t know what was going on so I took my kids and we ran outside.

"I saw fire at the house but I’m not sure what happened so we’re just waiting to find out what’s going on.”

Another resident, whose boyfriend called the fire brigade, said: “There was a lot of smoke. I felt a bit scared.

Crime Scene Investigators were also in attendance
"I was watching the television and came outside and my boyfried called the fire brigade.”