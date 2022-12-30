Five fire crews from Nottinghamshire called to Mansfield house fire
Five fire crews from across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were called to a house fire in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning (Friday, December 30).
The fire happened at around 1.25am on Union Street, Mansfield.
Crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Ashfield, Blidworth and Chesterfield were in attendance.
Also in attendance was the Joint Drone team, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police is due to take place later today.
Surrounding homes were evacuated and Crime Scene Investigators were at the scene.
The roof of the house has been damaged.
One resident said: “It happened at about 1.30am. I heard something outside and I heard our neighbours shouting ‘fire, fire’.
"I didn’t know what was going on so I took my kids and we ran outside.
"I saw fire at the house but I’m not sure what happened so we’re just waiting to find out what’s going on.”
Another resident, whose boyfriend called the fire brigade, said: “There was a lot of smoke. I felt a bit scared.
"I was watching the television and came outside and my boyfried called the fire brigade.”