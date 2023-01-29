News you can trust since 1952
26 fantastic photographs of The American Adventure

If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, you probably visited The American Adventure as a child.

By Claire Lewis
2 minutes ago

The theme park was originally called Britannia Park and opened in 1985, but closed after just 10 weeks with huge debts.

It was then bought by Derbyshire Council for £2.5 million in 1986, and sold to Grenada, which reopened the park under the name ‘The American Adventure’ in June 1987.

The American Adventure was hugely popular in its heyday and new rides were introduced over the years to keep up with the times. Unfortunately the announcement came in 2007 that the park would not be reopening that year, and the rides were sold off to various amusement parks and attractions around the world.

Here, we are taking a look back at old pictures of the theme park.

1. May 1991, The American Adventure theme park, Mexicoland opened by Samuel Magdaleno

Photo: Johnston Press

2. The Missile

The Missile opened in 1989 to much excitement - do you remember riding it?

Photo: Submitted

3. Cherokee Falls

Who remembers the log flume?

Photo: Chad

4. The park

The theme park was located in a country park with a large lake in the middle. There were different themed areas with various white-knuckle rides introduced over the years. Which was your favourite?

Photo: staff

