Residents express sympathy for workers after 'heartbreaking' Mansfield warehouse blaze

Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road, following an initial call on Saturday, at about 3.45pm.

Nearby homes were evacuated and electricity shut off while the firefighting operation continued through the night.

Devastating images show the aftermath of the fire at Savanna Rags, Mansfield.

At its height,100 firefighters across 16 crews were involved in tackling the blaze.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre was opened as a “place of safety” for those affected, with residents being allowed to return home yesterday afternoon.

Following the fire, Savanna Rags ceased its operations with immediate effect.

And Chad readers have expressed their support and sympathy for all those affected, including owners and staff at the firm.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Jayne Hill said: “So sorry for all the people who work there.

“So many more will be affected by this, from the small charities who get a income from Savanna Rags, to the people who benefit from the textiles they export to places in need – not forgetting environmental issues caused by unwanted items going to landfill.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to them all.”

Michaela Aram said: “So sad this has happened, but so thankful there has been no casulties for people or animals.

“All those poor people that will now have no work or income in a tough economic time.”

Joanne Vann Berry added: “How heartbreaking for the owners and employees.”

Meanwhile, readers also praised Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police for their handling of the fire.

Rachel Smith said: “I would like to thank all the emergency services that were there for hours working so hard to put this fire out, and for being so good to us, the residents, in keeping us safe. Thank you so much.”

Merys Webster said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all the services that were involved. Nobody got hurt thanks to the fast reaction from the fire and police services.